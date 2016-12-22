Hong Kong revokes visa-free entry to Indians

more-in

Overstaying Indian nationals violating visa norms prompted Hong Kong, a China-administered territory, to alter its visa agreement with India, senior official sources told The Hindu on Wednesday. Hong Kong, which used to be part of a block of countries that gave Indians unconditional visa-free entry, has introduced “pre-registration” for Indian nationals to prevent illegal immigration.

Under the previous visa agreement, Indian visitors could visit the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region for 14 days. However, the region had complained about abuse of the agreement by illegal immigrants from India. Acknowledging Hong Kong’s concerns, an official source said, “The main reason [for the withdrawal of visa-free travel provision] is overstay by Indians.”

Pre-arrival registration

The website of the Immigration Ministry of Hong Kong on Tuesday announced, “Indian nationals must apply for, and successfully complete, pre-arrival registration online before they can visit or transit the HKSAR visa-free.” It clarified that such registration would not be necessary for those transiting through the Hong Kong airport without leaving the airport transit area. The arrangement will be introduced on January 23.

Hong Kong’s unilateral decision came a year after its government sent a delegation headed by the Assistant Director of Immigration from the Immigration Department and the Hong Kong Police in December 2015.

A statement issued by the Chinese Embassy back then said India’s External Affairs Ministry was informed of Hong Kong’s concern about “illegal employment” and “human trafficking” involving Indians.

Hong Kong does not allow visitors to take up jobs, but the officials had expressed concern that many Indians were doing so.