Home Ministry suspects hacking of computers

Recently through the online system, the FCRA licenses of 13,000 NGOs were renewed.

Home Ministry suspects their computers have been hacked after the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licenses of three NGOs, whose licenses had already been canceled were renewed online recently.

Home ministry has asked Computer Emergency Response System-India (CERT-IN) to probe if the online system, which was introduced in 2015 has been hacked into.

Recently through the online system, the FCRA licenses of 13,000 NGOs were renewed.

Among those renewed were that of social activist Teesta Setalvad's Sabrang Trust and Greenpeace India, both canceled by MHA in the past one year. A third NGO of Ms. Setalvad, Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP) was put under the prior permission category.

The licenses of all the three NGOs were curiously renewed online in August this year, an MHA enquiry has found.

"In the online portal, there is a system of red flagging NGOs, but even junior officers could clear it. Now we are overhauling the online system and only joint secretary can clear the red flagged NGOs," said a senior Home Ministry official.

The official said that they do not rule out the role of any insider in the renewal of the "high profile" cases.