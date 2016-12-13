Home Ministry firm on Compassion

more-in

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) is unlikely to reconsider its decision prohibiting a U.S.-based Christian group from directly funding Indian NGOs, notwithstanding consistent appeals by American authorities. The home ministry has, however, allowed eight more Indian NGOs to receive foreign funds from the U.S. donor, apart from the ten allowed earlier. The Christian group Compassion International has been accused of funding NGOs that encourage religious conversions in India.

U.S. ‘Ambassador-at-Large’ for international religious freedom (IRF) David Saperstein, who is on a weeklong visit to India, had said that he hoped there would be an accommodation [on the CI issue].

Mr. Saperstein, who oversees the annual State Department report that grades countries on the basis of their record of religious freedom, said the U.S. government had taken up the case of the American NGO but was yet to receive “any clarity” on why restrictions have been put in place.

“We have no immediate plans to reconsider the case of CI, the U.S. donor that was put under prior permission category for alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA),” a senior Home Ministry official said.

Recently, CI sought the Home Ministry’s approval to fund 35 Indian NGOs, of which ten were sanctioned days after the visit of the U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in September.

The U.S. donor, which says it works in the field of child rights, is accused of promoting religious conversion and funding of non-FCRA registered NGOs.