Holding on to junked notes may cost you dear

The government is understood to be mulling over an ordinance to impose penalties on those possessing the junked Rs.500 and Rs.1000 notes beyond the December 30 deadline to deposit them.

There was no official word on the move, which is likely to come up before the Cabinet on Wednesday, but sources said penalties might be imposed on anyone holding more than 10 notes each of the old currency once the December 30 deadline comes to an end.

The ordinance may also extinguish the liability of the government and the RBI towards the promise to pay the bearer of these notes their value because of a statutory requirement.

In 1978 a similar ordinance was issued to end the government’s liability after Rs. 1,000, Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 10,000 notes were demonetised by the then Janata Party government under Morarji Desai.

The government had, while announcing the demonetisation of the old currency, allowed holders to either exchange them or deposit in bank and post office accounts. While the facility to exchange the old notes has since been withdrawn, depositors have time till Friday to deposit the holding in their accounts.

For those depositing any accounted funds or black money, it has offered them an amnesty provided they paid 50 per cent of it as tax and penalties and parked a quarter of it in a zero-interest bearing deposit for four years.

Cap to be imposed

Reports said there could be a cap of holding no more than 10 notes of eachand violation of the rule could draw a fine of a minimum of Rs.50,000 or 5 times the amount in question — whichever is higher, but there was no confirmation.

Holders of such currency have an option to deposit them in the RBI by March 31 but even that period may be curtailed, they said.

Out of the Rs. 15.44 lakh crore worth of 500 and 1,000-rupee notes in circulation on November 8, close to Rs.13 lakh crore have either been deposited in accounts or exchanged.