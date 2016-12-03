Hizbul Mujahideen commander’s ‘war-room’ busted

more-in

The hideout used to record video messages for online circulation by Hizbul Mujahideen commander Zakir Rashid Bhat alias Mosa, who replaced slain Hizbul militant Burhan Wani in south Kashmir, was busted by the police on Friday.

“In an operation against overground workers in Pulwama district’s Batipora-Dadsara area, the house, owned by Mudasir Ahmed Gunoo, was searched where material and articles used by militants was sealed,” said a police spokesman.

The police said engineering student-turned-militant Zakir used to record videos in one of those rooms. His two videos released in the past attracted quite a traffic online, nudging the security agencies. “Some clothes and other material used by Zakir in different videos and photographs were also recovered. A manhunt has been launched for the owner,” said the spokesman.