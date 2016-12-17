High-power panel will meet by Dec. end to select CBI chief, says Centre

more-in

The Centre on Friday rubbished claims made by a PIL petitioner that senior IPS officer R.K. Dutta, who was overseeing probes in 2G and coal scams, was shunted out of the CBI in a “mala fide” manner to make room for the appointment of Gujarat cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana as interim CBI Director.

In a hearing before a Bench led by Justice Kurian Joseph, the Centre assured the court that a high-power committee, comprising the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice of India and the Opposition Leader, would meet by December-end to select the CBI Director.

Attorney-General Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Centre, was critical of the arguments made by advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing NGO Common Cause, that there was mala fide in shunting out Mr. Dutta from the CBI.

“This is not a service matter. Mr. Dutta is not before the court. Moreover, he has been transferred to a very sensitive post in the Ministry of Home Affairs,” Mr. Rohatgi submitted.

He added that a PIL petitioner could not decide for the government whom to post where.

He said Mr. Dutta, who was the seniormost officer after the CBI Director, did not have the requisite number of years of service to be considered for the top post in the agency.