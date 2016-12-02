Health Ministry to file appeal, points to parallel plea in SC

more-in

With a parallel petition pending in the Supreme Court, the Union Health Ministry plans to appeal against the Delhi High Court’s decision to set aside the ban on 344 drugs considered unsafe. The Ministry wants all 454 petitions concerning fixed dose combinations (FDCs) to be heard at one place.

Brands such as Corex cough syrup, Vicks Action 500 Extra and Phensedyl were banned by the Health Ministry for not having a therapeutic justification. But they continue to be sold over the counter after the Delhi High Court provided an interim relief in March, allowing production and sale of the notified drugs.

Fixed dose combinations are drugs with two or more active ingredients in a single dosage, acceptable only when the drugs so combined have a therapeutic advantage. The Health Ministry had banned the sale and distribution of 344 of them — considered unsafe and with no therapeutic justification — based on the recommendations of the Kokate expert committee.

“We have received the order of the Delhi High Court and are going through it. We are considering legal options. We also have a parallel petition pending in the SC, where the Ministry has requested that all petitions filed across the country should be brought together here,” Union Health Secretary C.K. Mishra said.

Chinu Srinivasan, who works with the All-India Drug Action Network, a petitioner in the matter, said the decision was a great setback to public health interest. “The judgment reads too much into the powers of the DTAB, which are not mentioned in the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. The court has missed a golden opportunity to reinforce the government’s effort to get rid of unsafe drugs.” This is the third attempt by the government to clamp down on irrational use of medicines.