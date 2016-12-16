Hafiz Saeed renews call for ‘Kashmir jihad’ at PoK rally

more-in

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, along with the United Jehad Council (UJC) chief Syed Salahuddin addressed a “solidarity” rally in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) capital Muzaffarbad on Thursday and renewed their call for a “Kashmir jihad.”

Saeed, most-wanted in India for his role in several terror attacks, said, “No dialogue but jihad will liberate Kashmir. There is no Line of Control (LoC) but a ceasefire line between parts of J&K. Pakistan should shun pursuing friendly relations with India. The disrespect shown to Sartaj Aziz was disrespect to the whole of Pakistan and Kashmir. Mr. Aziz should go only to those places where he is heard.”

Accusing the BJP of “changing demographics in J&K on the lines of the 1947 massacre in Jammu”, Saeed said, “Mr. Modi will prove like Russia’s Mikhail Gorbachev. By stopping water to Pakistan, India intends to turn it into Somalia.”

Saeed’s speech was peppered with anti-India and pro-jihad slogans.

Falah Insaniyat Foundation, a sister organisation of JuD, distributed relief among the recently displaced residents in PoK due to alleged Indian shelling and firing along the LoC.

“In Srinagar, there is La ilaha illallah, so is in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi. This connects us. Whenever I speak, India reacts and is followed by the U.S. reaction. Those who killed Muslims in Afghanistan and Iraq and supported ISIS in Syria want to create their own world order and place all countries at their doorstep,” said Saeed.

Describing the September 29, 2016 surgical attacks as “a movie”, Saeed said, “India is good at making movies. No country accepted it. Indians are not good when it’s about the real battleground.”

UJC chief Syed Salahuddin said, “Pakistan and its new Army chief should lend a practical support now. If India had not supported the Mukti Bahini in East Pakistan, it would have been still part of Pakistan. One cannot fight the bullets with stones.”

Many militant commanders, besides Fazlur Rehman Khalil and Liaqat Baloch, attended the meeting.