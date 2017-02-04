HC upholds life term for man for sexually abusing daughter

more-in

Madras High Court has upheld the life imprisonment awarded by a lower court to a man who sexually abused his minor daughter.

Following a complaint from his wife, police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act on November 14, 2013, against Hakkim for misbehaving with his 12-year-old daughter.

A Mahila Court awarded life term to him on June 4, 2016.

Challenging the verdict, Hakkim’s counsel contended that there was a delay of five days to lodge the complaint and the evidence of the wife and the victim was doubtful.

Confirming the life sentence, a division bench comprising justices S. Nagamuthu and N. Adinathan said the victim was too young to move the police. Perhaps the girl would not have known the consequences of the act of her father.

For the mother, the only perceivable reason for the delayed complaint must be that she might have had the intention to hide the sexual exploitation with a view to maintain the honour and prestige of the family and also considering the future of girl, the judges said.

The father of the girl deserved the maximum punishment of life imprisonment, the bench said.