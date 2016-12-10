HC tells CBI not to arrest contractor

more-in

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) not to arrest Ibrahim Sherief, a civil works contractor who is absconding after Rs. 4.8 crore, all in Rs. 2,000 notes, was found in his apartment during the recent Income Tax Department raids.

Justice Anand Byrareddy passed the interim order after P. Prasanna Kumar, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) for the CBI, on securing instruction from a CBI official present in the court, assured the court that Mr. Sherief would not be arrested if the latter gave an undertaking for cooperating with the investigations.

The counsel for Mr. Sherief agreed for the investigating agency’s offer and the court recorded the statement of both the counsel in this regard.

Indication for stay

The CBI gave the assurance after the court indicated that it would have to stay the proceedings while questioning the basis of the case filed by the Central agency against Mr. Sherief, who is not a public servant but a private individual.

During the hearing, the judge wanted to know to how does the CBI get into the picture in this issue while questioning whether keeping currency notes at one’s home would amount to a crime.

Earlier, appearing for Mr. Sherief, senior counsel C.H. Jadhav argued that the CBI does not get jurisdiction against the petitioner, who is a private individual and not a public servant, and two the private banks from where the notes were secured. Mr. Jadhav also contended that Mr. Sherief had time till March 31, 2017 to explain, under the Income Tax Act, about the currency that were recovered during the raids. It was also argued on behalf of Mr. Sherief that he was making preparation for his daughter’s wedding, scheduled during January 12–14, 2017.

However, Mr. Kumar contended that allegation against Mr. Sherief is of abetting and conspiracy, and any interim order by the court would adversely impact the probe.

Mr. Kumar told to the court that as per the RBI guidelines, banks should not disburse new notes beyond prescribed limit and it was humanly impossible for the petitioner to legally secure such a large quantum of new notes in the first 20–25 days of demonetisation. He also clarified to the court that the CBI has jurisdiction over all the banks governed under the Banking Regulations Act.