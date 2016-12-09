HC stays order on closure of HMT factory

more-in

In a major relief to workers of the iconic watchmaker, Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT), the Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday stayed the Central government order to shut down the HMT factory in the Ranibagh area.

On November 17, the Labour Ministry ordered the closure of the unit. However, a Single Bench of Justice Rajiv Sharma stayed the order stating that workers should not be punished for the mistake of the company’s management.

The High Court said while there was a need for more factories in the State, the closure of a unit was unwarranted.

Six weeks’ time

The HMT Kamgaar Sangh had challenged the Centre’s order in court. The High Court has given the HMT management and the Labour Ministry six weeks’ time to file the counter-affidavit.