HC rejects plea on withdrawal cap

The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to recall its order by which it had rejected a petition seeking removal of cap on withdrawal of money deposited in banks before demonetisation.

A Bench of Chief Justice G. Rohini and Justice V. Kameshwar Rao dismissed the plea seeking recall of its order. On November 25, the Bench had dismissed the plea filed by businessman Ashok Sharma seeking direction to the Centre to remove the cap on daily withdrawal of money deposited by the public in banks before demonetisation.

The court had then relied on the Centre’s submission that the cap on withdrawal was in force till November 24. Mr. Sharma then moved a petition seeking recall of this order as he said that the Centre had made a false submission before the Bench.

Mr. Sharma contended that the Centre’s notification on November 8 on the weekly withdrawal limit from the banks was modified on November 14 and now it is in force till December 30 and that the Centre had wrongly submitted that the limit was till November 24.

The petitioner had first come to the HC seeking quashing of Clause 2 (vi) of the Centre’s notification and had contended that the decision to put a cap on weekly withdrawal of Rs. 24,000 was “affecting right to livelihood” of the people.

In its order, the High Court noted that it was a settled principle of law that courts cannot strike down a policy decision taken by government merely because another decision would have been fairer or more logical.

(With inputs from PTI)