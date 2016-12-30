HC: Should Jaya’s body be exhumed to know the truth?

more-in

A vacation Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday expressed deep concern at the “mystery” surrounding the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, and observed that “the State government has failed to clear the doubts even after her death.”

“Should her body be exhumed to know the truth?” it said.

A Bench of Justices S. Vaidyanathan and V. Parthiban made the observation while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition seeking the appointment of a commission comprising three retired Supreme Court judges to probe the “mysterious” death of Jayalalithaa.

Ordering notice to the Centre, including the Prime Minister’s Office, and the Tamil Nadu government, the Bench particularly censured the Union government for not revealing any information on the “mystery” surrounding her death.

“Representatives of the Central government visited the hospital. Counsel for the Union government claims to know the details of the incidents. But still, the authorities have not conveyed or brought out anything to the people for reasons best known to them,” it said.

Pointing to a series of press releases issued by Apollo Hospitals where the late Chief Minister was admitted, Justice Vaidyanathan said: “Personally, I have doubts about the releases. One day they claimed that she was fine and walking, and the other day that she will be discharged soon.”

The petition was moved by P.A. Joseph, a primary member of the AIADMK, relying on a precedent set by the Calcutta High Court in 1999 of directing the constitution of a one-man commission of a retired Supreme Court judge to probe the death of ‘Netaji’ Subhash Chandra Bose.

The petitioner sought the appointment of a similar commission under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, to find out the truth behind Jayalalithaa’s death.

Mr. Joseph also wanted the court to pass an interim order to the State authorities and Apollo Hospitals calling for all official and other relevant records and documents in connection with the death.

Posting the petition to January 9, 2017 for further hearing, the Bench ordered private notice to Apollo Hospitals.

DMDK president Vijayakanth welcomed the court’s observations and sought the authorities concerned to submit all relevant documents to the court and give a clear picture on the incident to the public.

PMK founder S. Ramadoss has demanded a CBI inquiry into the death of the late Chief Minister.