Guns blaze, but border trade thrives in Kashmir

more-in

Despite the guns booming at the LoC, with a sharp increase in firing between Indian and Pakistani troops in the past two months, cross-LoC trade has crossed $699 million (about Rs. 3,000 crore) since it was formalised in 2008, according to a report prepared by the Bureau of Research on Industry and Economic Fundamentals (BRIEF). Since then, the trade of about 21 goods are bartered each week with about 400 trucks crossing over from Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and saw about $164 m. in 2014-2015 alone, and the report estimates a similar figure for the past year as well.

The cross-LoC trade figure is small compared to the overall India-Pakistan trade, with goods worth $3billion being traded through formal channels at the Attari-Wagah border post and the Mumbai-Karachi shipping route.

Speaking at the launch of the report called “Trading Confidence: A compelling case for cross Line of Control trade”, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called for more measures to help the trade increase.

“Even though India-Pakistan relations have not improved, we can at least make the cross-LoC trade grow through measures on the ground like banking facilities and streamlining security,” Mr. Abdullah said.

One of the major obstacles has been the lack of infrastructure to handle the goods, especially as security procedures like body scanners for the trucks are yet to be put in place, said the report. A government bid to add 75 items was rejected last year because the manpower available and customs agents couldn’t cope with the excess business, said Pardeep Sehgal, of the Indian Importers Association.

In 2015, trade was also suspended after Pakistani truck drivers were accused of smuggling drugs over the LoC. Allegations of currency smuggling fuelling militancy in the State have often cast a shadow on the trade.

“We are not anti-national as is sometimes portrayed. In fact Kashmiri traders involved in the cross-LoC trade are promoting the national interest as militancy has come down on these routes,” said local trader Hilal Ahmad Khan.

Experts present at the launch said that it was important for the trade to continue, as other Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) like the 2003 LoC ceasefire, India-Pakistan cultural exchanges, visa and tourism have faltered. “Trade and travel create constituencies for peace, and that’s why these CBMs have to be strengthened,” said Editor, Rising Kashmir, Shujaat Bukhari at the release of the report.