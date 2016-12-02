Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana made CBI interim chief

more-in

CBI director Anil Sinha retired on Friday handing over the baton to his second-in-command Rakesh Asthana, as the government did not name any full-time chief.

Mr. Asthana, a Gujarat-cadre officer of the 1984 batch, got elevated as the second-in-command in the CBI two days ago when Special Director R.K. Dutta, who was among the frontrunners for the top post, was shifted to the Home Ministry as a Special Secretary. The post of second Special Secretary was created for the first time in the Ministry.

It is the first time in the last 10 years, that no new CBI chief has been named to succeed an incumbent. Mr. Sinha completed his two-year tenure today.

“The competent authority has approved assignment of additional charge of the post of Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), to Rakesh Asthana, IPS (GJ: 1984), Additional Director, CBI with effect from the date of relinquishment of charge by Anil Kumar Sinha, IPS (BH:1979) on completion of his tenure with immediate effect and until further orders,” an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training said.

The CBI chief is selected through a collegium comprising the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition or the largest party in Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India. The collegium has not been able to meet.