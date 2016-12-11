Grounded by fog, PM addresses rally via phone

Amid his push for a cashless economy and mobile banking, a mobile phone saved the day for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday after poor visibility prevented his helicopter from landing at Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh where he was scheduled to address a parivartan rally.

Since the IAF helicopter was unable to land in the dense fog at Bahraich on the Indo-Nepal border, Mr Modi returned to Lucknow and addressed the rally via his mobile phone from the State capital. He once again used the instance to promote mobile banking, saying “You can turn your mobile into your bank.” He however added that learning to do so was a slow process.

“Thank all those who joined the Bahraich rally in this weather & regret my inability to be with the people,” he later tweeted.

BJP U.P. chief Keshav Prasad Maurya held the phone to the mircophone at the rally venue as the Prime Minister’s voice crackled on it. “The PM will try to come again to Bahraich when his schedule and weather allow,” Mr. Maurya, a Phulpur (Allahabad) MP explained to the crowd.

Parliament impasse

In his short address, the PM stressed his government’s commitment towards the poor and lashed out at opponents over their continued protest over demonetisation and stalling the sessions of Parliament. Parties “discarded” by the electorate were not allowing Parliament to function and the government to present its view on the issue, he said.

Mr. Modi reiterated that he was ready for “a debate” on demonetisation. “You must have noticed how Parliament is not being allowed to function. We are ready for a debate on demonetisation... we want to put forth the government’s view point. But they come to the Well of the House and throw papers at the Speaker...they are not allowing us to do so,” Mr. Modi said, referring to the Opposition.

Crackdown on goondas

Mr. Modi assured the people that his government was stepping up the heat on the corrupt and those who have stashed black money and said they would be behind bars in the next three-four months. While referring to the disruptions faced by the people due to demonetisation, Mr. Modi acknowledged the “pain” they were going through to ensure that the country moves towards development. “Ours is a government of the poor and for the welfare of poor,” he said.

For the development of U.P., Mr. Modi said the formula was to rid it of poverty and goonda raj — in an apparent dig at the law and order problems under the present SP government and its patronage to hooliganism. He also said the SP and BSP, despite their differences, were speaking in the “same voice” against demonetisation as both parties were facing hardship due to the move. “I cannot understand what problem the SP and the BSP have due to our fight against blackmoney,” the PM said.

BSP chief Mayawati responded to Mr Modi, saying that by blaming the Opposition parties, he was running away from his “responsibility and accountability.” “For the country’s PM and the leader of a party that enjoys a majority in the LS, such attempts at shedding tears to sway over people is not dignified,” Ms. Mayawati said, dubbing Mr. Modi’s claim a “self-indictment”.

She said though 90 per cent of the Indians were gravely affected by demonetisation, Mr. Modi was refusing to listen to any questions, in or outside Parliament.