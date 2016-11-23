Govt. shifts focus to measures aimed at boosting digital transactions

Rs. 21,000 cr for smooth farm operations during Rabi season; Digital tags for automobiles

The government on Wednesday announced Rs 21,000 crore for disbursal to District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCB) to ensure smooth farm operations in the current rabi season, even as it began a new phase of the demonetisation exercise and efforts to make India a less-cash economy by shifting focus on measures aimed at boosting digital transactions.

Acknowledging that farmers have been among the hardest hit due to the demonetisation policy, the government said though a special limit of Rs 21,000 crore to DCCBs have been announced, additional limit would be sanctioned by National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) as and when required. Disclosing this, economic affairs secretary Shaktikanta Das told reporters that a list of all the DCCBs in the country and their requirements have been forwarded to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and NABARD. The DCCBs in turn provide credit to agricultural cooperative credit societies.

Mr. Das said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had held a video conference with the RBI and NABARD and they have been advised to make cash available to DCCBs. He added that the highest priority for the government now is to ensure that there is no cash shortage in rural areas. He said around 82,000 of the 2.2 lakh ATMs in the country have been recalibrated to dispense new currency, adding that within a few days the remaining ATMs will also be recalibrated. On seizures of unaccounted cash, Das said the revenue department will soon make a statement on the exact quantum.

E-payments incentivised

Meanwhile, the government also announced incentives including waiver of certain service charges till December-end this year to help promote electronic payments using debit card, internet and mobile phones.

Mr. Das said following the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) waiving 'switching charges' till December 31, 2016, to ensure greater usage of RuPay cards, banks -- including from the private sector -- and service providers have agreed to waive service charges on use of debit card till December-end this year. "This will ensure greater penetration of digital transactions. Banks will soon issue their own circulars in this regard," he said. Also, Indian Railways has announced that till December 31, 2016, there will be no service charges on online booking of tickets, Mr. Das said.

He said one of the positive outcomes of demonetisation is that a large number of people have shifted to digital transactions, adding that public sector banks have informed the government that there is a great surge in various modes of digital payments.

Pointing out that 65 per cent of the over a billion mobile phone subscribers in the country are using feature phones (low-end affordable mobile phones that are not smart phones), Mr. Das said following the telecom regulator TRAI's announcement to reduce tariffs for Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD)-based mobile banking transactions from the earlier rate of Rs 1.50 per session to 50 paise per transaction, telecom operators have now agreed to do away with service charges on feature phones by agreeing to waive the 50 paise charge till December 31, 2016 on such mobile phones.

New vehicles with digital tag

Also, to promote digital payments at checkposts and toll plazas, the ministry of road transport and highways have advised automobile manufacturers to make sure that all new vehicles have an Electronics Product Code Global Incorporated (EPCG)-compliant Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) facility so that it is easy for people to make payments digitally at such places without having to wait in long queues.

Besides, all public sector units and government agencies have been advised to use only digital payments, internet banking, Unified Payment Interface (UPI) and aadhar-enabled payments for all the payments to employees. Mr. Das said the government hopes that private sector companies also make all their payments including salaries /wages to employees/workers digitally.

In cases of transactions with private contractors or agencies, it has been made mandatory for government and its agencies to provide digital payments as an option instead of payments only through cheque or demand draft. NPCI officials said all public sector banks now have an UPI app that people can make use of to promote digital transactions. The RBI has also announced measures to boost payments through e-wallets or pre-paid payment instruments, Mr. Das said.

On other issues, Mr. Das said the RBI will release details including on the exchange of old notes, the amount withdrawn from banks and the currency replaced. He did not state whether the government will extend the November 24 deadline for accepting old notes in Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denomination. On challenges, including those related to violence, being faced in the North Eastern region of the country following the demonetisation exercise, Mr. Das said the concerned security agencies will address all the law and order problems in various parts of the country.

Asked why the RBI Governor Urjit Patel has not addressed the media on demonetisation and the measures being brought out by the central bank in this regard, Mr. Das said it was only important that the government and the RBI communicate to the media on a regular basis. "For communication purposes, it is irrelevant who speaks to the media. I am speaking to you on behalf of the government and not in my individual capacity," he said.