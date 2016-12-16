Govt. not serious about implementing Forest Rights Act, say adivasi groups

In the ten years that FRA has been in force, just 3% of the 85.6 million acres of the minimum forest area that falls under FRA-based governance has been brought under its purview. File Photo | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

more-in

Adivasis who seek their constitutional rights are being criminalised by the state, and the Forest Rights Act, 2006 is being rampantly violated, said several adivasi community groups that deposed before the Independent People’s Tribunal on the Status of Implementation of the Forest Rights Act, 2006 (FRA) in New Delhi on Thursday.

The people’s tribunal was organised by Human Rights Law Network (HRLN) and Community Forest Rights–Learning and Advocacy (CFR-LA), on the eve of the tenth anniversary of the landmark FRA, which gives forest-dwelling adivasis the legal right to use, manage, govern, and protect forest land and resources.

Adivasis groups from several states, including Maharashtra, Uttaranchal, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Kerala, Rajsathan, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal deposed before the tribunal, sharing their experiences of trying to get their rights under the FRA.

“Give us our constitutional rights over our jal-jangal-zameen”

“Our condition was already precarious, now it has become worse with the various government schemes and projects for so-called development. If the government genuinely wants to do good by us, all it needs to do is to give us our constitutional rights over our jal-jangal-zameen (water-forest-land) as per the FRA,” said Mr Basant Temke, an adivasi from Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district. He added, “Right now, it is proving impossible to get patta for our land. We have been evicted from our villages in the forest where we have lived for centuries. We have been told the land belongs to Project Tiger.”

Adivasi communties in their depositions accused the state of colluding with private companies and contractors to file false criminal cases against any adivasi who opposed the violation of rights guaranteed under the FRA, of burning adivasi villages, and destroying thousands of fruit-bearing trees planted by the adivasis. They also complained about the gram sabha not being consulted when decisions were taken to grant licences for mining on adivasi land.

According to a new citizen’s report on the implementation of the FRA released by CFR-LA, in the ten years that this law has been in force, just 3% of the 85.6 million acres of the minimum forest area (excluding the five north-eastern states and Jammu and Kashmir) that falls under FRA-based governance has been brought under its purview. The report identified opposition by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, lack of political will, and lack of effort to build capacity on the central nodal agency, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, as the main reasons for the poor implementation of the FRA.