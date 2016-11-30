Govt not keen on extending Dec. 30 deadline

Government on Tuesday said that sufficient cash is available with the RBI and banks, and it is not considering extending the deadline of December 30 for depositing the old Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes.

The statement was made in the Rajya Sabha even as people queued up at banks to deposit old high value notes and withdraw new cash.

“There is sufficient cash available with the Reserve Bank of India and banks. Circulation of notes in respect of Rs. 100 has already been increased,” Minister of State for Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal said in a written reply. — PTI