Govt asks banks to lower charges on digital transactions above Rs 1,000

In order to further incentivise electronic transactions, the government on Wednesday announced that it has instructed all public sector banks to lower the fees they charge for various forms of digital transactions up to March 31, 2017.

“In order to further promote digital and card payments, the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance has issued a direction in public interest to all public sector banks, in accordance with which these banks shall not charge fees for transactions settled on Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in excess of rates charged for National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) for transactions above Rs 1,000, with service tax being charged at actuals,” the government said in a statement.

For Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) transactions above Rs 1,000, a further discount of Rs 0.5 on these rates shall apply, the statement added.

The statement is, however, not clear from when these new charges will apply.

This follows the Reserve Bank of India’s notification last Friday in which it instructed banks to remove all charges on customers for transactions up to Rs 1000 settled on IMPS, USSD or UPI systems between January 1, 2017 and March 31, 2017. The RBI has also rationalised the Merchant Discount Rate for debit card transactions up to Rs. 2,000 over the same time period.