Good show by BJP in Gujarat civic elections

The BJP has won two municipalities and one taluka panchayat in Gujarat in the by-elections for over 100 seats for various local bodies and panchayats. The ruling party won 107 seats out of 123 in the various local self governance institutions.

The party leadership described the results as vote for “demonetisation and surgical strike in PoK” while crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the favourable results in essentially local ward-level elections.

As per the final result declared by the State Election Commission, the BJP has registered victory in Vapi municipality, capturing 41 out of total 44 seats. Only three seats went to Congress. Similarly, the party also won 27 out of 28 seats in Kanakpur-Kansad municipality in Surat district.

It may be noted that both these bodies were earlier held by the saffron party. In Gondal taluka panchayat, the BJP wrested it from Congress in mid-term polls.

“The people of Gujarat have once again reposed their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two steps he took: surgical strike in PoK and demonetisation to curb black money,” Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said celebrating the party’s impressive show at the party headquarters in Gandhinagar.