Goa to host film festival on disability

The international “We Care Film Festival” on disability issues will be organised in the Asia Pacific region and Oman this year.

The Disability Rights Association of Goa in association with Brotherhood, New Delhi, will take the festival to schools and colleges in Goa from February 6 to 11.

Avelino de Sa, president of the Disability Rights Association of Goa, told The Hindu that students will be sensitised on the problems faced by the disabled.

With over 900 short films and documentaries, the film festival has reached out to more than 1.5 lakh people in India, Mauritius, Dubai and France. Brotherhood, New Delhi, is bringing the event to Goa in association with its founding partners — the United Nations Information Centre for India and Bhutan, the UNESCO, the National Trust and educational partner Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication.