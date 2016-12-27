Goa police question AAP’s chief ministerial candidate on land scam

more-in

Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) officers of the Goa police on Monday grilled Aam Aadmi Party Goa convener Elvis Gomes for nearly two hours in connection with an alleged land scam, which took place when Mr. Gomes was working as an officer with the State government.

False case: AAP

The AAP termed it a false case registered by the BJP government out of vendetta, using the ACB to harass the AAP’s chief ministerial candidate.

“The BJP in Goa is following the same script as that of Delhi, where several false cases have been lodged against AAP MLAs,” said Valmiki Naik of the AAP.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP spokesperson Ashutosh said, “Elvis is an honest and upright ex-bureaucrat, known in Goa for his integrity. The case is from the year 2011, but five years later the ACB has suddenly sprung into action.”

He recalled that soon after AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal announced Mr. Elvis as CM candidate, the latter was summoned for questioning.

“If the BJP continues harassing honest leaders of the AAP, it will face the same fate in Goa that it did in Delhi in the 2015 election,” warned Mr. Ashutosh.

Gomes’ tweet

After emerging from the ACB office at Altinho, Mr. Gomes tweeted, “Faced ACB Goa for three hours. They couldn’t get to me, neither could they disturb our Christmas spirit which soared all the more.”

During the press conference, the AAP played a video clip of Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar and Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza praising Mr. Gomes profusely and admitting that he was a brilliant officer of the Goa Government. This video clip is from June 2016, before Mr. Gomes joined the AAP.

“This makes it clear that the sudden action against Mr. Gomes is part of a political conspiracy to defame and silence the AAP’s CM face in the State,” said Mr. Ashutosh.

‘Rapid strides’

Mr. Gomes said he was not linked to the scam, but was being harassed by the ruling BJP government because of the “rapid strides” made by the AAP in the State, where Assembly polls were due next year.

“I have responded in detail to questions asked by the ACB during the interrogation. This matter has nothing to do with me. This is nothing but sheer harassment,” Mr. Gomes said.

A large number of AAP volunteers were present outside the ACB office, shouting slogans against the BJP government in Goa.

Mr. Gomes and former Housing Minister in the Congress-led alliance government, Nilkanth Halarnkar, were booked under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) in February while Mr. Gomes was still a serving bureaucrat.

The two were accused of scrapping official acquisition procedure for a chunk of land measuring 30,256 sq mts in Margao in 2011, after initially acquiring it for a housing colony. They have also been accused of altering the land’s zoning from orchard area to settlement area, before handing it back to the original owner, automatically increasing its market value