Giriraj Singh calls for sterilisation

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday said that after ‘notebandi’ (demonetisation), there is an urgent need to make laws for ‘nasbandi’ (sterilisation) in the country.

Mr. Singh, who is the Minister of State for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, is the second senior BJP leader who has advocated sterilisation after demonetisation.

Last week, former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Sanjay Paswan said sterilisation will help control population of the country.

Mr. Singh said all sections of society should adopt this practice to control population in the country.

Mr. Singh said India has 16 per cent of world’s population and adds population equal to Australia every year. “The country is facing population explosion, it has to be controlled soon,” the Minister had said.

In October this year, Mr. Singh had said Hindus should seriously think of increasing their population in the country by producing more children.

“There is a need to increase population of Hindus in the country. They should take this issue seriously as their population has been decreasing in eight States in the country,” Mr. Singh had said.

He then recalled that none other than RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had advised Hindus in August last year to produce more children and said no laws can prevent them from reproducing more.

Champion of Hindutva

Mr. Singh is the BJP’s Lok Sabha member from Nawada constituency in Bihar.

He is known to be a staunch supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and champion of Hinduvta politics. — IANS