Gains of demonetisation outweigh its pain, says Modi

more-in

The debate in Parliament on demonetisation remained inconclusive for the 16th day on Thursday, prompting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take to Twitter to assert that today’s “short-term pain” will be outweighed by tomorrow’s “long-term gains.”

In a series of tweets, he said the country had a “historic opportunity” to embrace cashless payment. “I salute the people for wholeheartedly participating in this ‘Yagna’ against corruption, terrorism & black money,” he said.

“Together, we must ensure #India DefeatsBlackMoney. This will empower the poor, neo-middle class and middle class and benefit future generations.

The Prime Minister said farmers, traders and labourers, who were the “economic backbone” of the country, made several gains from demonetisation.

“No longer will the progress and prosperity of rural India be curtailed by corruption & black money. Our villages must get their due.”