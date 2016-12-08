From Dec. 10, old Rs. 500, 1,000 notes cannot be used to buy railway, bus tickets

Old Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes will not be accepted at railway ticket counters, ticket counters of government-run buses, for making payments for railway catering services and for purchasing suburban and metro rail services from December 10, according to an official notification issued on December 7.

These exemptions were earlier supposed to be in effect till December 15.

The exemptions that remain till December 15 include payments at Government hospitals, pharmacies, consumer cooperative stores, government-run milk booths and at crematoria and burial grounds.

Other exemptions include payments for LPG gas cylinders, tickets for any monument maintained by the Archeological Survey of India, any fees, charges, taxes or penalties payable to the government, utility payments, payments for the purchase of seeds from government outlets, government school fees up to a limit of Rs 2,000 a student, government college fees, and payments for pre-paid mobile top-up up to Rs 500 per top-up.