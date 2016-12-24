Fresh protests in Kashmir over West Pakistan refugees

A jawan uses a catapult to disperse protesters in Srinagar on Friday.

more-in

Protests erupted amid a shutdown call by separatists in the Kashmir Valley on Friday against the alleged move to grant domicile certificate to West Pakistan refugees in J&K.

JKLF chief Yasin Malik was detained when he tried to take out a march in Srinagar. “Kashmiris will not shy away from spilling even their blood to safeguard the Muslim majority character of J&K. The Supreme Court orders regarding the quasi-sovereign status of J&K and permitting outside banks to confiscate and hold properties in it is part of the conspiracy to change the demography,” alleged Mr. Malik.

Speaking at the Jamia Masjid before the Friday prayers, Hurriyat faction chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said, “Our peaceful programme against the anti-Kashmir policies of granting domicile rights to WP refugees and using the judiciary to subvert the Kashmir dispute was thwarted by the police.”

The West Pakistan refugees issue sparked fresh street protests in the Valley. There were clashes in parts of Sopore, Srinagar and Bandipora districts among others..

On Thursday, Government spokesman and State Education Minister Nayeem Akhtar ruled out granting any citizenship to WP refugees in J&K, saying “only identification certificates were issued.”

CPI(M) leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami warned against “violating and eroding the special status of J&K”.

“The State is still passing through a difficult phase. It seems that conspiracies are being hatched to prolong the uncertain atmosphere here,” Mr. Tarigami said.