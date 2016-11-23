National

Fresh Pak firing across LoC; two BSF jawans injured

Two BSF jawans were injured in fresh firing by Pakistani rangers on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Pir Panjal Valley's Rajouri district.

Preliminary reports suggest that two BSF jawans were injured when Pakistani rangers resorted to cross-border shelling and firing in Rajouri's Tarkundi in the Manjakote Sector.

In neighbouring district of Poonch, since Wednesday morning, Pakistan fired mortar shells in Balakote Sector. However, no casualty was reported.

