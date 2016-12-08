Four-day break for Parliament

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will have a four-day break from Saturday with both Houses giving their nod on Thursday to recommendations made by their respective Business Advisory Committees (BAC) to declare December 12 a holiday.

After one working day on Friday, Parliament will now meet on December 14, as December 13 has already been declared a holiday on account of Eid-e-Milad-un Nabi.

Leaders of some major parties had raised the issue, as in some southern states the Prophet’s birthday was being observed on Monday.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan sought the approval of the House in this regard during the Zero Hour and members supported it.

In the Rajya Sabha, Chairman Hamid Ansari declared in the House that the BAC in its meeting on December 8 had decided that the sitting of the House on December 12 may be cancelled.

“There will be no sitting of the House on that day,” he announced in Rajya Sabha.

The BAC also decided to fix two hours for consideration and passage of NIT 2nd Amendment Bill, 2016, after it was passed by Lok Sabha.

Mr. Ansari said the BAC also decided that the House should sit beyond 6 PM, if necessary, for transacting legislative and government business.