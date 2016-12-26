National

Former Air Chief Marshal S.P. Tyagi gets bail in VVIP chopper case

Retd Air Chief Marshal S.P. Tyagi. — FILE PHOTO  

Orders on the bail applications of two other accused in the case, Mr. Tyagi's cousin  Sanjeev Tyagi and lawyer Gautam Khaitan, will come on January 4.

A Delhi court on Monday granted bail to former Air Chief Marshal S .P. Tyagi in the VVIP helicopter bribery case.

The court granted him bail on a personal bond of Rs. 2 lakhs with one surety amount of a like amount.

Who is S.P. Tyagi?
 

Mr. Tyagi had allegedly entered into a conspiracy with the other accused in 2005 and conceded to change the Air Force’s consistent stand that the 6,000-metre service ceiling of VVIP helicopters was an inescapable operational necessity. It was reduced to 4,500 metres. This helped AgustaWestland to meet the eligibility criteria for the contract.

The kickbacks were received through middlemen and relatives, the CBI alleged.

