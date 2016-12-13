For old Rs. 500 bills, it’s straight to shredder now

Old currency notes will not be accepted for any kind of purchases, as the exemptions for use of old Rs. 500 notes ends on Wednesday.

They will no longer be accepted at government hospitals, pharmacies, government-run milk booths, crematoria and burial grounds, among others.

Similarly, purchases at consumer cooperative stores (up to Rs. 5,000 for one-time payment), and for making payment for seeds from public sector outlets will not be permitted with old Rs. 500 notes.

Other exemptions that will cease to exist include: payment of government school fees up to Rs. 2,000 per student, fees for government colleges, court fees and pre-paid mobile top-ups up to Rs. 500 per top-up.

Payment for buying tickets for any monument maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India and for paying any fees, charges, taxes or penalties payable to the government along with utility payments will have to be made with new currency notes.

National highway toll plaza will stop accepting old Rs. 500 notes for making payment above Rs. 200.

The Centre had stopped the use of old Rs. 1,000 notes with effect from November 24.

The government had further discontinued use of old Rs. 500 notes at railway ticketing counters, ticket counters of government-run buses, for making payments for railway catering services, and for the purchase of suburban and metro rail tickets from December 10 onwards.

The Centre had stopped over-the-counter exchange of old Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes at bank and post office counters. Instead, old notes can only be deposited in bank accounts.