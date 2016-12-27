For BJP, it was a high-water mark

more-in

Despite achieving a significant triumph in Assam and making headway in Kerala in the Assembly elections, the BJP finds 2016 ending very much like 2015, a year when it tasted defeat in the Assembly polls in Bihar and Delhi.

The party has staked much on demonetisation and is unsure of pulling off the gamble in the politically significant States of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

When BJP president Amit Shah faced 2016, he was smarting under the defeats in Bihar and Delhi and was gingerly approaching his re-election as party president, which was not a shoo-in by a long shot. He was facing electoral challenges in areas where the BJP had been historically weak — Assam, Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala.

Wider footprints

The BJP, therefore, can count 2016 as a good year, at least in expanding its reach — in Mr. Shah’s words, from “Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Kutch to Kamarup”. The party formed its first government in Assam, and managed a 15 per cent vote share in Kerala in the middle of a sweep by the Left Democratic Front.

The party significantly changed its electoral strategy, projected a chief ministerial candidate in Sarbananda Sonowal in Assam and got aggressive in the States such as Kerala that are traditionally not supportive of BJP politics. Was it a reaction to the defeats of Bihar and Delhi that had become a David vs Goliath setpiece with Prime Minister Narendra Modi being pitted against regional leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Nitish Kumar? Mr. Shah, in an earlier interview to The Hindu, refuted the supposition. “Each election entails its own strategy. In Bihar and Delhi, we did what we thought was a good strategy. In Assam, we are approaching it differently,” he had said.

It is, however, what happened midway through the year that will shape 2017 for the party. The attack on Dalits in Gujarat by cow vigilantes brought out the sharpest divide between Mr. Modi and the ideological ecosystem of the Sangh Parivar, which swears by cow protectionism and holds it as a sacred duty. The Prime Minister termed “80 per cent” of these vigilantes as “criminals” and offered his own life in place of that of any Dalit man or woman who would be harmed by such vigilantism.

This assertion established beyond doubt Mr. Modi’s determination to forge a new path for the BJP, veering away from the traditional upper caste structures of its vote bank, to a large mass-based party, that counted the numerically strong but politically inarticulate poor and indigent as a support base.

Confused ranks

The decision to demonetise Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes has, however, crystallised these ideas of the Prime Minister but has left the party confused and unsure. At a meeting of the 36 party MPs from eastern Uttar Pradesh with Mr. Shah, in the middle of the winter session of Parliament, a majority said that while the move to demonetise currency was popular, its implementation would make the move a political disaster.

The poor are happy to see the rich take a hit, and are very much looking forward to light at the end of the demonetisation tunnel, a big announcement, some money in their new Jan Dhan accounts, they said almost in chorus. An expectation that is palpably coursing through the rank and file of the party as polls and the Union Budget approach. The ruling party, along with the rest of the country, is just waiting to exhale.