Focus is now on printing more Rs. 500 notes: Shaktikanta Das

The cash flow situation is improving across the country, Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday.

Rs. 2,000 notes were printed initially to replace more amount of old notes, but now the focus has shifted to printing more Rs. 500 notes, he said.

"There is an emphasis on providing cash to rural areas from where reports of inadequate availability of cash are coming in," he said.

Following reports of illegal money being seized from across the country, he said, "The notes seized from illegal accumulations are being put back into the circulation as soon as possible."

''The various wings of the government, the RBI and Banks are working to ensure that the situation eases out'', Mr. Das said. "It is the first time, new currency notes have indigenous design, including security features."