Flight with cash: Govt. acts against owner, pilot

The Centre has initiated action against the pilot and owner of chartered airline Air Car that flew from Hisar in Haryana and landed at Dimapur airport in Nagaland recently with Rs. 3.5 crore in old Rs.500 and Rs. 1,000 notes on board.

“An FIR will be filed against the pilot (of the chartered airline) and a show cause notice will soon be issued against the operator,” Civil Aviation Secretary R.N. Choubey said at the sidelines of an event here on Friday. Chairman of Air Car, Manav Singh, who was the former chief executive officer of Air Sahara, will be summoned for investigation.

Mr. Choubey said that it was the responsibility of the pilot of a private charter airline to frisk the passengers on board and do thorough checking of check-in luggage before taking off, as per aviation security rules. “The pilot is not supposed to aid and abet anything illegal. So, we are taking action,” he said.