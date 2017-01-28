Five soldiers trapped under snow in Kupwara

Five soldiers on patrol are trapped under snow in Machil sector, Kupwara, more than 100 km away from Srinagar, on Saturday.
A Srinagar-based Army spokesman told The Hindu that a rescue team was trying to locate them.
Reports suggest that inclement weather was posing a challenge to the team.
Machil Sector, close to the Line of Control, is a known route of infiltration by militants and remains a target of Pakistan last year when border tension between India and Pakistan heightened.
Saturday's incident comes at a time when 21 people, including 15 soldiers, lost their lives in avalanches in the Valley since January 25.