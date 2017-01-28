National

Five soldiers trapped under snow in Kupwara

UNPREDICTABLE TERRAIN: Army jawans engaged in search operations in the avalache-hit Gurez sector of Kashmir on Friday.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Machil Sector, close to the Line of Control, is a known route of infiltration by militants.

Five soldiers on patrol are trapped under snow in Machil sector, Kupwara⁠, more than 100 km away from Srinagar, on Saturday.

A Srinagar-based Army spokesman told The Hindu that a rescue team was trying to locate them.

Reports suggest that inclement weather was posing a challenge to the team.

Machil Sector, close to the Line of Control, is a known route of infiltration by militants and remains a target of Pakistan last year when border tension between India and Pakistan heightened.

Saturday's incident comes at a time when 21 people, including 15 soldiers, lost their lives in avalanches in the Valley since January 25.

Post a Comment
More In National
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2017 3:37:47 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/Five-soldiers-trapped-under-snow-in-Kupwara/article17107798.ece

© The Hindu