Five army commandos injured in IED blast in Manipur

more-in

Five Special Forces personnel of the Indian army were today injured in an ambush by militants in Chandel district of Manipur.

Army sources said an IED blast was triggered during a combing operation by the commandos. This was followed by firing from light arms by the militants.

They said that even though five of the team were injured, the commandos fought back and managed to rescue those injured.

The sources said the incident happened in Sajik Tampak in Chandel district, which is close to the Myanmar border.

Chandel has witnessed many deadly attacks on security forces in the recent past.

Eighteen soldiers were killed in the district on June 5, 2015 in an ambush.

On May 23 this year, six personnel of the Assam Rifles were killed in an ambush in Chandel.