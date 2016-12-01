National

First pay day after demonetisation

With demonetisation leading to a currency crisis in the country, the first pay day after the move has led to speculations on how the government is going to handle the cash distrubution.

The Centre has asked all employers and contractors to ensure that wages are paid to all employees, including casual and contract workers, through cheques or electronic transfers into a bank account.

The Chief Labour Commissioner, under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, has also asked firms to get bank accounts opened for all those workers who do not have one already, and report on the compliance status with the details of the new bank accounts opened by December 2.

 

 

