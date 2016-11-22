Fire breaks out at Kolkata hospital, no casualties

all safe: Patients being shifted out of the SSKM hospital in south Kolkata after the fire on Monday.

more-in

Patients of West Bengal-run super-speciality hospital SSKM, here had a lucky esape after a fire broke out on Monday. No casualties were reported.

The fire broke out on the sixth floor of one of the buildings in the compound prompting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to rush to the spot. The incident came to light at around 11 a.m. when smoke was seen billowing out of a window of the makeshift library.

Nineteen fire engines were rushed to the spot which doused the blaze after an hour. All the 70 patients in the building were safely evacuated. The reason of the fire is yet to be determined, said the fire brigade officials.

“There are no reports of any injury,” the Chief Minister said. She ordered a probe into the incident.

Ms. Banerjee said a permanent fire station would be set up in the hospital premises from Tuesday to prevent any untoward incidents in the future.

In August, two persons died and several others were injured in a fire at the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital in Murshidabad district in the State. The fire which started from the air conditioning system resulted in a stampede-like situation. The nursing staff had alleged that the emergency exit was locked and the patients and hospital staff could not come out of the hospital building after the fire broke out.