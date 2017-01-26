Fervour marks Republic Day in Rajasthan

more-in

The 68th Republic Day was celebrated with fervour and enthusiasm in Rajasthan on Thursday, with the State-level function being organised at Umaid Stadium in Jodhpur, where Governor Kalyan Singh unfurled the national Tricolour.

Intermittent rains in several towns failed to dampen the spirit of people who attended the functions in large numbers.

Mr. Singh took salute and inspected the guard of honour, as the people witnessed an impressive parade. The Rajasthan Armed Constabulary and police personnel, home guards, NCC cadets and school children participated in the parade.

The Governor honoured government officers and police personnel for their meritorious service. Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Union Minister P.P. Chaudhary were among those present.

High alert

The State was put on high alert as the main function was organised for the first time in Jodhpur. Police in the districts situated near the international border and those sharing borders with poll-bound Uttar Pradesh and Punjab were kept on an extra vigil.

Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf unfurled the national flag at the Republic Day function at Chaugan Stadium in Jaipur. Functions were also held at the Rajasthan High Court, the State Assembly, Pant Krishi Bhavan, Suchana Kendra and Police Headquarters here.

In his message to the people, Mr. Singh said the State government had taken several initiatives for public welfare and development with a ‘new vision’. As many as 11 lakh employment opportunities had been created, he said.