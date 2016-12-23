Fake currency notes: Saudi Arabia deports Kerala resident

more-in

Saudi Arabia has deported a Kerala resident wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his alleged role in running a fake currency racket.

Abdul Salam, a resident of Malappuram in Kerala, was taken into custody by the NIA on his arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, following his deportation from Saudi Arabia.

The case was registered in 2013 when customs officials apprehended an accused, Abid Chullikulavan Hassan, at the Kochi Airport with Rs. 9.7 lakh worth fake currency notes. The NIA took over the investigations in 2014 and filed a charge sheet against five persons, including Abdul Salam.

An NIA official said Abdul Salam was part of a criminal conspiracy to smuggle high quality counterfeit Indian currency notes from the UAE and had facilitated it with the help of Hassan.