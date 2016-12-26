Fair probe sought in Rajiv Gandhi case

Days after the Supreme Court sought the Centre’s and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s response on a plea seeking probe into the alleged “larger conspiracy” behind former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, a prime witness in the case has written to the Prime Minister to intervene and ensure a “free and fair” investigation.

In the letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ramesh Dalal has said he was a key witness of Jain Commission of Inquiry, which was constituted to look into the conspiracy aspect of the assassination, and had raised the issue of a larger probe into the conspiracy in an earlier letter to the CBI.

“In view of the contents of my aforementioned letter (of April 19, 2016), a supplementary charge sheet on conspiracy angle is awaited from the CBI. Since the Supreme Court has sought a reply from the CBI in this matter, your personal intervention is requested to ensure free and fair probe for a logical end to the case,” Mr. Dalal said in the letter to the Prime Minister.

Shortcomings in probe

In his April 19 letter to Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi and then CBI Director Anil Sinha, he had highlighted certain shortcomings in the probe in the case and had sought further investigation on these aspects.

On December 14, the SC had sought response from the Centre and the CBI on the plea which has alleged that the CBI did not probe the conspiracy behind the killing of Rajiv Gandhi in 1991 despite an order from a Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act court in Chennai. The plea was filed by A.G. Perarivalan, one of the convicts in the assassination case. — PTI