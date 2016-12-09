FBI questions ‘IS operative’ from Bengal

more-in

A team of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) from the U.S. has interrogated alleged Islamic State operative Md. Musauddin alias Musa, arrested from Birbhum district of West Bengal.

Musa was arrested in June by the State’s Criminal Investigation Department and is in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He was produced in court on Friday and sent to jail.

“The FBI team has interrogated Musa for the last two days. During investigation, it was found from his call records and social media accounts that he had deep links with the IS and hence the NIA wanted to rope in an international agency like the FBI,” NIA sources told The Hindu.

According to NIA sources, a seven-member FBI team interrogated Musa.

“Musa will be produced in court on December 21,” NIA counsel Shyamal Ghosh said, adding that the charge sheet against him would be submitted soon.

Musa was allegedly given the responsibility of beheading his neighbour so that he could “prove his capability” to the IS.