Extra-marital affairs do not always amount to cruelty: SC

Extra-marital affairs of a man do not always amount to mental cruelty attracting the provision of abetment to suicide but can be a ground for grant of divorce, the Supreme Court on Thursday said.

The remarks were made in a case in which a woman committed suicide due to her husband’s alleged extra-marital affairs. Thereafter, the other woman too ended her life due to humiliation. Later the mother and brother of the man’s alleged paramour also committed suicide.

The apex court was dealing with an appeal filed by the man against his conviction and four-year sentence for causing harassment and mental cruelty to his wife which led to her suicide. The top court acquitted the man of all charges holding that these provisions including section 306 of IPC added by the Karnataka High Court and trial under section 498A of IPC were wrong. A bench comprising justices Dipak Misra and Amitava Roy held that “extra-marital relationship, per se, or as such would not come within the ambit of Section 498A (harassment to married woman by her husband or his family members) of IPC. It would be an illegal or immoral act, but other ingredients are to be brought home so that it would constitute a criminal offence.”

“To explicate, solely because the husband is involved in an extra-marital relationship and there is some suspicion in the mind of wife, that cannot be regarded as mental cruelty which would attract mental cruelty for satisfying the ingredients of Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of IPC,” the Bench said.