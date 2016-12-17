Extending exemptions on invalid notes best left to Centre, says SC

more-in

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to extend exemptions for the use of demonetised currency, saying it was “best left to the Government of India” which it trusted to take a “responsive and sensitive” attitude to the needs of the common man.

On honouring its notification fixing Rs. 24,000 as the weekly withdrawal limit, the court referred to the government’s submissions that Rs. 5 lakh crore, that is, 40 per cent of the demonetised notes have already been replaced and the authorities were working “to the best” of their abilities.

It asked the government to fulfil its commitment to allow withdrawal of up to Rs. 24,000 per week “to the extent possible” and review the decision periodically.

The court further stayed pending proceedings instituted against the demonetisation policy in the various High Courts.

Acting on the government’s plea that they should all be transferred to the apex court, the Bench ordered the cases in the High Courts to be shifted to the Constitution Bench. This was done to avoid “multiplicity of litigation.”

It then issued notice to the petitioners in the High Courts.