Exemption only for electronic top-ups

: While the government has allowed the use of old demonetised Rs. 500 notes to recharge pre-paid mobile phones, the Department of Telecom (DoT) has told all service providers that this exemption would not be applicable to top-ups done by consumers through scratch cards or physical recharge vouchers.

“As per the press release [issued by the Ministry of Finance] Rs. 500 notes cannot be accepted for physical recharge vouchers and post-paid bills. The top-up means electronic top-up/recharge,” the clarification dated November 25 said.

The government on November 24 had announced extension of exemptions for using old Rs. 500 notes till December 15, adding prepaid mobile recharges to the list. “Payments towards per paid mobile top-up to a limit of Rs. 500 per top-up,” the finance ministry release enlisting exemptions said on November 24.

Checks and balances

Rajan Mathews, Director General at the Cellular Operators’ Association of India (COAI) said, “All the telecom service providers have put in place checks and balances to prevent misuse of the scheme. All the operators are following DoT instructions in this regard.”

As per feedback from member operators, including Airtel, Vodafone and Idea, there has been a marginal increase in the pre-paid top ups of Rs. 500 since the finance ministry’s relaxation on the use of old notes, Mr. Mathews said, adding, “Usually, more top-ups are for lower denominations.” As per industry estimates, 90 per cent of cellphone users have pre-paid connections.