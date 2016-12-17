Environment Ministry now has its own pet project

CITY BIRDS: Pet shops must have enough room and provide care for the animals on sale.

Shops selling pets will have to compulsorily register with State Animal Welfare Board (AWB) organisations and ensure that animals are kept in comfortable surroundings, as per a set of draft rules put out by the Environment Ministry. The Ministry may also cap the price at which exotic breeds are sold.

The Ministry’s thinking is that when the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was enacted in 1960, there was little evidence of cruelty, but matters have deteriorated over time.

“There’s been absolutely no regulation. Anybody can sell birds, dogs or other domestic animals. There are no rules on atrocities,” said Union Environment Minister Anil Dave at a press briefing. “We’d like to regulate them through these rules.”

The proposed rules, which are open for public comments for a month, make it mandatory for pet shop owners to register with the State AWB. The process involves inspection by Board representatives, a veterinary practitioner and a representative of the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Roomy cages

The rules specify space requirements for birds, cats, dogs, rabbits, guinea pig, hamster, rats and mice. Pet shops must have power back-up, general and veterinary care. They should maintain records of sale, death of animals and of sick animals.

Violations could lead to cancellation of registration, but no decision was taken on other penalties, Mr. Dave said. The rules do not apply to pet owners. “In stage two, we may consider capping the price at which animals are sold,” he added. Welcoming the move, Gauri Maulekhi, Trustee, People For Animals, said: “Pet stores often sell un-weaned pups, and keep animals in deplorable conditions with no care.”