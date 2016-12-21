Enough currency with RBI, says Finance Minister

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said the Reserve Bank of India was fully prepared to deal with currency shortages after demonetisation and had enough currency in its chests to last “far beyond” December 30.

“Taking advance printing and current printing together. The RBI has been maintaining the money stock and even today, the RBI has more than adequate stock, not only to last them till December 30, but to last them far beyond that,” he said.

“There has not been even one day in which the RBI has not provided enough currency to the banking system,” the Minister claimed.

Mr Jaitley added that the government was not releasing data regarding the currency in circulation due to the inaccuracy of double counting.

“The currency which got printed might have gone to Post Offices and from there to banks and again back to currency chests so there could be double counting and scope for inaccuracies,” he said. “So we do not want to guess the figures.”