End blockade soon, Centre tells Manipur

The Centre reviewed the situation in Manipur in the wake of the economic blockade imposed by the United Naga Council (UNC) over the decision to create seven new districts.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju asked the State government to end the crisis, adding that there should be “no human suffering because of political differences.”

Mr, Rijiju, who was on a daylong visit along with senior Home Ministry officials to the Congress-ruled State, said on Friday that it was completely unacceptable to have “such kinds of blockades in which thousands were suffering”.

He said both the Central and Manipur governments would work together to end it. Mr. Rijiju assured Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, that all possible assistance will be extended to the blockade-hit State.

Later talking to reporters Mr. Rijiju said 150 companies of Central forces had already been deployed in the State and another seven companies were being sent.

Humanitarian crisis

“No political party should take advantage of the humanitarian crisis. I know elections are coming but there should be no human suffering because of political differences,” he said.

Meanwhile, 500 trucks and tankers left from Imphal for Assam under CRPF escort with fuel and essential items. State forces were replaced by the CRPF for the first time.

The blockade on National Highway 2 by UNC has been on since November 1.

(With inputs from Delhi)