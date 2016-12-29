National

Encounter underway in Kashmir

An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Bandipora district of north Kashmir on Thursday morning, police said.

Acting on specific intelligence input about the presence of militants in Shahgund village of Hajin area of the district, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation, a police official said here.

He said as the forces were conducting the search operation, the hiding militants fired upon them, triggering an encounter.

The operation is still going on, the official said.

Jammu and Kashmir
