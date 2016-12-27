Efforts on to rescue Catholic priest: Sushma

more-in

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj made a personal intervention on Tuesday and assured that India will continue to make efforts for the release of a Catholic missionary kidnapped in Yemen. Her assurance came a day after the priest made an emotional appeal for his release in a video sent by his captors.

“I have seen the video from Fr. Tom. He is an Indian citizen and the life of every Indian is most precious for us. We have spared no effort and we will spare no effort to secure Fr Tom’s release from captivity,” Ms. Swaraj said on the social media platform, Twitter.

The message from Ms Swaraj, came hours after, the Ministry of External Affairs said that India will continue to work with Saudi Arabia and Yemen governments to seek release of Father Tom Uzhunnalil who was kidnapped from Aden in March. Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said that the government is aware of the challenging circumstances in which Father Tom Uzhunnalil is held captive even as a video showing the priest seeking help surfaced in the web.